image
Mike Gallagher
Director of Research, Macroeconomics and Strategy

Mike Gallagher is Director of Research and is based in our London office. He has extensive experience of providing and managing independent research on markets and economics in a global organization. He was at IDEAglobal between 1989 and 2015 in various roles including Director of Research, Senior FX Strategist, Senior Bond Strategist and Head of Economics, and before that a UK economist and debt analyst at MMS. Mike worked for CRU from 2015-17 as a General Manager in the Commodity Research division.

Mike’s focus is on coordinating all research on economics, policy and financial markets and writing on Bonds, Equities, Commodities and Global Themes. His views are followed widely by clients and in the media. Additionally, he is a regular speaker at conferences. Mike joined Continuum Economics in 2017.

