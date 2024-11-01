How we deliver our data

Desktop / Tablet / Mobile You can download our raw data in Excel format or read articles where our analysts provide insights and commentary on emerging trends across the global economy – our content is optimised for all devices.

Newsletters We offer a module that sends you a daily (or weekly) newsletter comprised of articles configured to your interests. This saves you time searching for what you want to know about so you can focus on reading what truly matters to you.

Email Alerts We offer a service that allows articles related to any module you are subscribed to be sent to your email address. Alerts can be configured so they are emailed as soon as an article is published. That can be overwhelming to some users, who instead prefer to opt for a grouped (sent three times a day) or a daily alert.