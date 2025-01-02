January 02, 2025

Video

U.S. Fed more likely to hike rates in 2026

Mike Gallagher on CNBC discusses the outlook for the U.S. market in the year ahead and beyond.

December 19, 2024

Article

Cover story: A Hefty Price

Mike Gallagher expects the dollar to remain strong through the first half of 2025, driven by Trump's higher tariffs on China, which could lead to a devaluation of the yuan.

December 02, 2024

Article

France’s prime minister to push through contested budget despite risk of no-confidence vote

Mike Gallagher commenting on France’s prime minister to push through contested budget despite risk of no-confidence vote

June 27, 2024

Article

Wall St set for subdued open after economic data; Micron drags chip stocks lower

Mike Gallagher on the resilience of corporate earnings in the tech sector

November 17, 2023

Video

Mike Gallagher on CNBC following CPI release discussing our 2024 US equity and bond forecasts

Mike Gallagher on CNBC following CPI release discussing the path for US Treasury Yields and how rate cuts will to be market driver in 2024

October 15, 2023

Article

Mike Gallagher on Panel at recent ETF Asset Allocation conference in London, speaking about our 2024 outlook for Developed Markets and US interest rates

June 09, 2023

Video

Mike Gallagher on CNBC discussing 2024 economic outlook

Mike Gallagher on CNBC discussing 2024 economic outlook. "We see S&P 500 falling to 4,000 in second half before building back next year"

December 08, 2022

Video

Mike Gallagher on CNBC talking about China growth forecasts for 2023

December 08, 2022

Article

Mike Gallagher, Director of Macro and Strategy, speaking at ETF Strategy event on Asset Allocation & Portfolio Construction at the LSE

Mike Gallagher, Director of Macro and Strategy, speaking at ETF Strategy event on Asset Allocation & Portfolio Construction at the LSE, outlining our economic and policy forecasts for the Eurozone and the UK.

June 07, 2022

Article

Mike Gallagher, commenting in Asia Nikkei on FX and Debt crisis for South Asia

February 22, 2022

Video

Mike Gallagher on Korean Economic Daily today speaking about Ukraine, Economic growth and Fed Tightening cycle

January 11, 2022

Video

Continuum Economics discusses rising inflation in India on CNBC

December 24, 2021

Video

Continuum Economics on Bloomberg TV (and Radio) discussing EM Asia Outlook

October 18, 2021

Video

Continuum Economics speaking on Bloomberg about the outlook for India

August 18, 2021

Article

Mike Gallagher, MD Macro and Strategy: FX Week Asia panel on EM currencies post COVID. How will Delta Wave affect EM currencies and markets? What impact Fed tapering, and winners/losers?

July 14, 2021

Video

Mike Gallagher, MD Macro and Strategy on CNBC discussing FED policy and our recent Global Markets Outlook

May 14, 2021

Video

Mike Gallagher on CNBC talking about US Fed monetary policy following stronger-than-anticipated U.S. inflation data.

March 23, 2021

Article

Francesca Beausang on Reuters: "South Africa's central bank to hold repo at record low through 2021"

January 22, 2021

Video

Charu Chanana on Bloomberg, discusses scope for further monetary easing by Malaysia and Indonesia

December 23, 2020

Video

Mike Gallagher on CNBC discussing the economic outlook for 2021

December 04, 2020

Video

Charu Chanana on CNBC discusses RBI policy

November 10, 2020

Article

Mike Gallagher, speaking at the FX Week-Asia webinar conference 10 Nov

August 14, 2020

Video

Mike Gallagher, MD, Macroeconomics and Strategy, on CNBC: Looks at the outlook for the economic recovery in the coming months.

June 10, 2020

Video

MACRO WEBINAR: Senior Asia Economists discuss: 'China and India economic recovery post pandemic'

June 01, 2020

Video

Mike Gallagher on CNBC Today: China’s bounce back ‘very much a two-speed recovery,’ strategist says

May 13, 2020

Video

MACRO WEBINAR: COVID-19 and Populism - Lasting Impact on Latam (Our Senior Latam Economists Pedro Tuesta and Priscila Robledo discuss)

May 06, 2020

Video

MACRO WEBINAR: COVID-19-Redefining EM Risk

February 11, 2020

Video

NTV Russia: The impact of Coronavirus on the Economy with Francesca Beausang

January 02, 2020

Video

Market tension will switch from trade war to US election this year, strategist says

