This privacy notice lets you know what happens to any personal data that you give to us, or any that we may collect from or about you. It applies to all products and services, and instances where we collect your personal data.
For more details about anything covered in this overview, please see our full Privacy Notice which will be available before 25 May 2018 - you can view or download a copy by visiting continuumeconomics.com/privacy.
1. WHO WE ARE
When we say "we", we mean Continuum Economics, which is a trading name for 4Cast Limited. 1 Harrington Gardens, London SW7 4JJ, who is the "data controller" for the information in this overview. This means we are responsible for deciding how we can use your information.
CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY NOTICE
We may change this privacy notice from time to time by updating this page in order to reflect changes in the law and/or our privacy practices. We encourage you to check this privacy notice for changes whenever you visit our website
2. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT
We collect information about you from different places including:
Personal Information we process, if relevant includes:
We will only collect your information in line with relevant regulations and law and this may relate to any of our products or services you apply for, currently hold or have held in the past.
You are responsible for making sure you give us accurate and up to date information. If you provide information for another person on your account, you will need to tell them how to find the Privacy Notice and make sure they agree to us using their information for the purposes set out in it.
3. HOW WE'LL USE YOUR INFORMATION
We will use it to provide any products and services you have requested and other purposes e.g.:
We will only use your information where we are allowed to by law e.g. carrying out an agreement we have with you, fulfilling a legal obligation, because we have a legitimate business interest or where you agree to it.
4. HOW LONG WE'LL KEEP YOUR INFORMATION
We will keep your information for as long as you have a relationship with us. After it ends we will keep it where we may need it for our legitimate purposes e.g. to help us respond to queries or complaints.
5. WHAT ARE THE LEGAL GROUNDS FOR PROCESSING YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION
We rely on the following legal bases to use your personal data:
1. Where it is needed to provide you with our products or services, such as:
a) Assessing whether or not to offer you the product
b) Managing products and services you hold with us
c) Updating your records
d) All stages and activities relevant to managing the product or service including enquiry, training and administration and management of accounts
2. Where it is in our legitimate interests to do so, such as:
a) Managing your products and services
b) To perform and/or test the performance of, our products, services and internal processes
c) For management and audit of our business operations including accounting
d) To carry out monitoring and to keep records of our communications with you and our staff (see below)
e) For market research and analysis and developing statistics
f) For direct marketing communications and related profiling to help us to offer you relevant products and services. We will send marketing to you by email and social media and digital channels
g) Subject to the appropriate controls, to provide insight and analysis of our customers to business partners either as part of providing products or services, helping us improve products or services, or to assess or to improve the operating of our businesses
h) Where we need to share your personal information with people or organisations in order to run our business or comply with any legal and/or regulatory obligations
3. To comply with our legal obligations
4. With your consent or explicit consent:
a) For some direct marketing communications
b) For some of our profiling and other automated decision making
6. WHEN DO WE SHARE OUR PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH OTHER ORGANISATIONS?
We may share information with the following third parties for the purposes listed above:
Market research organisations who help us to develop and improve our products and services
7. WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION CHANGES?
You should tell us so that we can update our records using the details in the Contact Us section of our website. We will then update your records if we can
8. HOW AND WHEN CAN YOU WITHDRAW YOUR CONSENT?
Where we are relying upon your consent to process personal data, you can withdraw this at any time by contacting us using the details below.
9. TRANSFERRING YOUR INFORMATION OVERSEAS YOUR RIGHTS
Your information may be transferred and stored in countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA), including some that may not have laws that provide the same level of protection for personal information. When we do this, we will ensure it has an appropriate level of protection.
You have a number of rights relating to your information e.g. to see what we hold, to ask us to share it with another party, ask us to update incorrect or incomplete details, to object to or restrict processing of it, to make a complaint etc.
10. FOR HOW LONG IS YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION RETAINED BY US?
Unless we explain otherwise to you, we will hold your personal information based on the following criteria:
11. WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS UNDER DATA PROTECTION LAWS?
Here is a list of the rights that all individuals have under data protection laws. They do not apply in all circumstances. If you wish to use any of them, we will explain at that time if they are engaged or not. The right of data portability is only relevant from May 2018.
You have the right to complain to the Information Commissioner's Office which enforces data protection laws: https://ico.org.uk/ . You can contact us using the details below.
12. YOUR RIGHT TO OBJECT
You have the right to object to certain purposes for processing, in particular to data processed for direct marketing purposes and to data processed for certain reasons based on our legitimate interests. You can contact us by going to the Contact Us section of our website to exercise these rights.
13. WHAT ARE YOUR MARKETING PREFERENCES AND WHAT DO THEY MEAN?
We may use your home address, phone numbers, email address and social media or digital channels to contact you according to your marketing preferences. You can stop our marketing at any time by contacting us using the details below or by following the instructions in the communication.
If you have questions, please contact us at [email protected]
14. COOKIE POLICY
Like most other websites, we use cookies - that allows us to improve our site and provide you with a good experience when you visit us.What are cookies?
A “cookie” is a small file of letters and numbers that we store on your browser or the hard drive of your computer if you agree. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer’s hard drive.What cookies do we use?
We use the following cookies:
Are there any third party cookies?
Please note that third parties (including, for example, advertising networks and providers of external services like web traffic analysis services) may also use cookies and other similar technologies on our website. These technologies are mostly analytical/performance cookies or targeting cookies which may collect information about your online activities across applications or websites. You may learn about these third party technologies by visiting their privacy policy and you may opt out of these third party’s technologies by visiting their site via the provided links below:
Third party services
