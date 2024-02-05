OVERVIEW OF HOW WE COLLECT AND USE YOUR INFORMATION

This privacy notice lets you know what happens to any personal data that you give to us, or any that we may collect from or about you. It applies to all products and services, and instances where we collect your personal data.

MORE INFORMATION

For more details about anything covered in this overview, please see our full Privacy Notice which will be available before 25 May 2018 - you can view or download a copy by visiting continuumeconomics.com/privacy.

1. WHO WE ARE

When we say "we", we mean Continuum Economics, which is a trading name for 4Cast Limited. 1 Harrington Gardens, London SW7 4JJ, who is the "data controller" for the information in this overview. This means we are responsible for deciding how we can use your information.

CHANGES TO THIS PRIVACY NOTICE

We may change this privacy notice from time to time by updating this page in order to reflect changes in the law and/or our privacy practices. We encourage you to check this privacy notice for changes whenever you visit our website

2. THE INFORMATION WE COLLECT

We collect information about you from different places including:

Directly from you

From a third party acting on your behalf e.g. an intermediary or broker

From publicly available sources

Personal Information we process, if relevant includes:

Personal and contact details, such as title, full name, contact details

Records of our contact with you such as emails, IP Addresses

Products and services you subscribe to with us, or have held and those you may have been interested in.

Product usage metrics detailing usage of products and website usage.

detailing usage of products and website usage. Marketing analytics data including history of those communications, whether you open them or click on links, and information about products or services we think you may be interested in, and analyzing data to help target offers to you that we think are of interest or relevance to you.

We will only collect your information in line with relevant regulations and law and this may relate to any of our products or services you apply for, currently hold or have held in the past.

You are responsible for making sure you give us accurate and up to date information. If you provide information for another person on your account, you will need to tell them how to find the Privacy Notice and make sure they agree to us using their information for the purposes set out in it.

3. HOW WE'LL USE YOUR INFORMATION

We will use it to provide any products and services you have requested and other purposes e.g.:

Confirm your identity and address

Understand how you use your accounts

Carry out your instructions

Improve our products and services

Offer you other services we believe may benefit you unless you ask us not to.

We will only use your information where we are allowed to by law e.g. carrying out an agreement we have with you, fulfilling a legal obligation, because we have a legitimate business interest or where you agree to it.

4. HOW LONG WE'LL KEEP YOUR INFORMATION

We will keep your information for as long as you have a relationship with us. After it ends we will keep it where we may need it for our legitimate purposes e.g. to help us respond to queries or complaints.

5. WHAT ARE THE LEGAL GROUNDS FOR PROCESSING YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION

We rely on the following legal bases to use your personal data:

1. Where it is needed to provide you with our products or services, such as:

a) Assessing whether or not to offer you the product

b) Managing products and services you hold with us

c) Updating your records

d) All stages and activities relevant to managing the product or service including enquiry, training and administration and management of accounts

2. Where it is in our legitimate interests to do so, such as:

a) Managing your products and services

b) To perform and/or test the performance of, our products, services and internal processes

c) For management and audit of our business operations including accounting

d) To carry out monitoring and to keep records of our communications with you and our staff (see below)

e) For market research and analysis and developing statistics

f) For direct marketing communications and related profiling to help us to offer you relevant products and services. We will send marketing to you by email and social media and digital channels

g) Subject to the appropriate controls, to provide insight and analysis of our customers to business partners either as part of providing products or services, helping us improve products or services, or to assess or to improve the operating of our businesses

h) Where we need to share your personal information with people or organisations in order to run our business or comply with any legal and/or regulatory obligations

3. To comply with our legal obligations

4. With your consent or explicit consent:

a) For some direct marketing communications

b) For some of our profiling and other automated decision making

6. WHEN DO WE SHARE OUR PERSONAL INFORMATION WITH OTHER ORGANISATIONS?

We may share information with the following third parties for the purposes listed above:

4Cast Ltd Group companies

Other organisations and businesses who provide services to us such as debt recovery agencies, back up and server hosting providers, IT software and maintenance providers, document storage providers and suppliers of other back office functions

Market research organisations who help us to develop and improve our products and services

7. WHAT SHOULD YOU DO IF YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION CHANGES?

You should tell us so that we can update our records using the details in the Contact Us section of our website. We will then update your records if we can

8. HOW AND WHEN CAN YOU WITHDRAW YOUR CONSENT?

Where we are relying upon your consent to process personal data, you can withdraw this at any time by contacting us using the details below.

9. TRANSFERRING YOUR INFORMATION OVERSEAS YOUR RIGHTS

Your information may be transferred and stored in countries outside the European Economic Area (EEA), including some that may not have laws that provide the same level of protection for personal information. When we do this, we will ensure it has an appropriate level of protection.

You have a number of rights relating to your information e.g. to see what we hold, to ask us to share it with another party, ask us to update incorrect or incomplete details, to object to or restrict processing of it, to make a complaint etc.

10. FOR HOW LONG IS YOUR PERSONAL INFORMATION RETAINED BY US?

Unless we explain otherwise to you, we will hold your personal information based on the following criteria:

For as long as we have reasonable business needs, such as managing our relationship with you and managing our operations

For as long as we provide products and/or services to you and/or

Retention periods in line with legal and regulatory requirements or guidance.

11. WHAT ARE YOUR RIGHTS UNDER DATA PROTECTION LAWS?

Here is a list of the rights that all individuals have under data protection laws. They do not apply in all circumstances. If you wish to use any of them, we will explain at that time if they are engaged or not. The right of data portability is only relevant from May 2018.

The right to be informed about the processing of your personal information

about the processing of your personal information The right to have your personal information corrected if it is inaccurate and to have incomplete personal information completed

and to have The right to object to processing of your personal information

to processing of your personal information The right to restrict processing of your personal information

of your personal information The right to have your personal information erased (the "right to be forgotten")

(the "right to be forgotten") The right to request access to your personal information and to obtain information about how we process it

to your personal information and to obtain information about how we process it The right to move, copy or transfer your personal information ("data portability")

You have the right to complain to the Information Commissioner's Office which enforces data protection laws: https://ico.org.uk/ . You can contact us using the details below.

12. YOUR RIGHT TO OBJECT

You have the right to object to certain purposes for processing, in particular to data processed for direct marketing purposes and to data processed for certain reasons based on our legitimate interests. You can contact us by going to the Contact Us section of our website to exercise these rights.

13. WHAT ARE YOUR MARKETING PREFERENCES AND WHAT DO THEY MEAN?

We may use your home address, phone numbers, email address and social media or digital channels to contact you according to your marketing preferences. You can stop our marketing at any time by contacting us using the details below or by following the instructions in the communication.

If you have questions, please contact us at [email protected]

14. COOKIE POLICY

Like most other websites, we use cookies - that allows us to improve our site and provide you with a good experience when you visit us.What are cookies?

A “cookie” is a small file of letters and numbers that we store on your browser or the hard drive of your computer if you agree. Cookies contain information that is transferred to your computer’s hard drive.What cookies do we use?

We use the following cookies:

Strictly necessary/functionality cookies. These are cookies that are required for the operation of our website. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our website or access the modules included in your subscription.

These are cookies that are required for the operation of our website. They include, for example, cookies that enable you to log into secure areas of our website or access the modules included in your subscription. Analytical/performance cookies. These cookies allow us to recognize and count the number of visitors and to see how they move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily.

These cookies allow us to recognize and count the number of visitors and to see how they move around our website when they are using it. This helps us to improve the way our website works, for example, by ensuring that users are finding what they are looking for easily. Functionality cookies. These are used to recognize you when you return to our website. This enables us to personalize our content for you, greet you by name and remember your preferences.

These are used to recognize you when you return to our website. This enables us to personalize our content for you, greet you by name and remember your preferences. Targeting cookies. These cookies record your visit to our website, the pages you have visited and the links you have followed. We will use this information to make our website more relevant to your interests. We may also share this information with third parties for this purpose.

Are there any third party cookies?

Please note that third parties (including, for example, advertising networks and providers of external services like web traffic analysis services) may also use cookies and other similar technologies on our website. These technologies are mostly analytical/performance cookies or targeting cookies which may collect information about your online activities across applications or websites. You may learn about these third party technologies by visiting their privacy policy and you may opt out of these third party’s technologies by visiting their site via the provided links below:

Third party services

Last updated: 05.02.2024

