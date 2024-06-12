Terms of Use

1. IMPORTANT NOTICE

1.1 These terms apply to your use of the Continuum Economics website namely https://continuumeconomics.com

1.2 These terms should be read in conjunction with the Privacy Notice for the website, which tells you how we collect and use personal data you provide to us or which we collect.

1.3 By accessing or using the website you confirm you have read, understood and agree to be legally bound by these terms and our Privacy Notice in their entirety each time you access the website. If you do not agree to these terms and/or our Privacy Notice, please do not continue to the registration process or use the website.

1.4 The information on this website is provided for discussion purposes only, and is not an investing recommendation.

2. WHO WE ARE

This website is operated by 4Cast Ltd. trading as Continuum Economics ("we", "us", "our") incorporated in England and Wales with company number 02711701, registered office at 1 Harrington Gardens, London, England, SW7 4JJ and VAT number 9973368 53.

3. USE OF THE WEBSITE

3.1 You may use this website for lawful purposes only.

3.2 You are allowed to access, download and print the materials on this site for your own internal business purposes only.

3.3 You must not: copy (including storing and downloading), distribute, publish, alter, adapt, create derivative works from, summarise or restate in any manner or otherwise use the material on this website, either in whole or in part except as expressly permitted above; remove any copyright, trademark or other intellectual property notices; use the website to transmit or procure the sending of any unsolicited or unauthorised spam or advertising material; seek to interfere or damage the website or its content; frame, embed, harvest, scrape data from or link to this website or its content or use the material on this website, or any part of it, on any other website or social media platform; except as specifically permitted by our "robots.txt" files, use or attempt to use any engine, software, tool, agent or other device or mechanism to navigate or search the website other than the search engine and search agents available from us on our website and other than generally available third party web browsers (e.g., Mozilla Firefox, Microsoft Internet Explorer); attempt to decipher, decompile, disassemble or reverse engineer any of the software comprising or in any way making up a part of the website; make any unsolicited communication regarding promotions and/or advertising of products or services to any other user; remove any proprietary notices or labels on any of our content; use any elements of this website to invade the privacy of, or obtain personal information about, any user, or to obtain a list of users; use any elements of the website to violate any right of any third party; without first obtaining express written consent from us.

3.4 Any messages you submit on our ‘Ask An Analyst’ function must be respectful and polite.

3.5 Our site is directed to people residing in the European Union. We do not represent that content available on or through our site is appropriate for use or available in other locations.

4. USER-SUPPLIED CONTENT

4.1 Users can contribute their own content to this website, in the form of comments to blog posts, forum discussions, and other contributions.

4.2 By posting content to any area of this website, you grant us a royalty-free, perpetual, irrevocable, assignable, transferable, sub-licensable, non-exclusive license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, communicate to the public and display the content supplied by you (in whole or in part) worldwide and/or to incorporate it in other works in any form, for the full term of any rights that may exist in such content.

4.3 We request that users do not submit creative ideas, concepts or suggestions to us. If you do submit this type of content, you assign all right, title and interest in that submission to us. We will own exclusively all now known or later discovered rights to the submission and shall be entitled to unrestricted use of the submission for any purpose, commercial or otherwise, without compensation to you.

4.4 We take no responsibility and assume no liability for any content that you or any other users or third parties post or send on the website. You understand and agree that any loss or damage of any kind that occurs as a result of the use of any user-supplied content is solely your risk and your responsibility. We neither endorse nor are responsible for the accuracy or reliability of any opinion, advice, information, or statement made on or in connection with the website by anyone other than our authorised employees acting in their official capacities.

4.5 In addition to the above, we may access, review, store, reproduce and/or disclose any user-supplied content if it is required by law to respond to any claims that the content (or your use of the same) violates any third party's rights, or to protect the rights, property or personal safety of us, our business partners, affiliates, licensors and/or licensees, any other user, or the general public.

5. AVAILABILITY OF THE WEBSITE

5.1 We reserve the right to suspend access to all or part of the website or close it indefinitely without notice. Access may be terminated or suspended either in relation to specific users or to all users.

5.2 To the extent permitted by law we accept no liability if the website becomes either temporarily or permanently unavailable.

5.3 In addition, we do not warrant that the functions or materials on, or accessed from, this website shall be uninterrupted or free from errors.

6. CHANGES TO THESE TERMS

6.1 We reserve the right to change these terms at any time without notice.

6.2 It is your responsibility to check the terms regularly in order to be aware of any changes which are made to them.

6.3 By continuing to access this website after the terms have changed, you are agreeing that you have read, understood and agree to be bound by the updated terms.

7. VIRUSES AND HACKING

7.1 We do not warrant that the website, its content or the server(s) that make it available are error or virus free or free of other harmful components or that your use of this website will be uninterrupted.You are accessing this website at your own risk and to the extent permitted by law and subject to clause 10 we will not be liable for any loss or damage suffered by you as a result of viruses or other harmful material which you access from this website.

7.2 You are solely responsible for ensuring that you have suitable equipment and security and virus protection in place before using the website.

7.3 You must not attempt to gain unauthorised access to our website, the server on which our website is stored or any server computer or data base connected to our website

7.4 You must not introduce viruses, trojan horses, worms, logic bombs, spyware, adware or other harmful materials to this website which may adversely affect the operation of any computer or program or this website.

7.5 You must not attack our site via a denial-of-service attack or a distributed denial-of service attack.

7.6 By breaching this clause 7, you would commit a criminal offence under the Computer Misuse Act 1990. We will report any such breach to the relevant law enforcement authorities and we will co-operate with those authorities by disclosing your identity to them. In the event of such a breach, your right to use our site will cease immediately.

8. LINKING TO AND FROM THE WEBSITE

8.1 This website may contain links to sites operated by third parties. We have not reviewed and do not review such sites and are not responsible for the content of nor accept any liability howsoever arising in respect of any of such sites.

8.2 The presence of links to third party sites is not intended to and shall not constitute a recommendation by us of such sites nor of any advice or information posted on them.

8.3 If you wish to provide a hypertext or other link to or from this website, you will first need to obtain our written consent. We have sole discretion to permit or reject any such requests. Requests should be sent to [email protected] along with the following information: the URL(s) of the web page(s) from which you are proposing to link to this website; or the URL(s) of the web page(s) on this website to which you are proposing to link and we will consider your request.

9. SOCIAL MEDIA

We may link to our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn pages which display content placed by us and may also include content by other users. Content posted by third parties represents the opinion of that individual user only and are not endorsed or verified by us.

10. REFERRAL PROGRAM

10.1 Earning Points:

User A can earn points by sharing articles, alerts, newsletters, and free trials with User B.

The shared content is sent via email and contains a unique token identifying the referral account (User A).

When User B opens the link to view the content, we store the referral account ID in a cookie.

If User B creates an account (by starting a free trial or joining a conference call), User A will be associated with the referral account.

Both User A and User B receive 10 points for each successful subscription.

10.2 Redemption and Currency Value:

Points are specifically for subscriptions and can be redeemed only toward future invoices.

Points do not expire.

Upon invoice approval, points are converted into currency value, and a credit note is issued for the invoice.

The currency conversion rates are as follows: 1 point = £3 (GBP) 1 point = $3.6 (USD) 1 point = €3.3 (EUR) 1 point = $4.6 (SGD)



10.3 My Wallet Page:

Users can view their collected points in the “My Wallet” section, accessible at https://continuumeconomics.com/account/my-wallet

10.4 Program Changes:

The company reserves the right to modify the referral program at any time, applying changes retrospectively to the scheme.

11. OUR LIABILITY

11.1 We exclude all implied conditions, warranties, representations or other terms that may apply to our site or any content on it.

11.2 We will not be liable to you for any loss or damage, whether in contract, tort (including negligence), breach of statutory duty, or otherwise, even if foreseeable, arising under or in connection with:

11.2.1 use of, or inability to use, our site; or

11.2.2.use of or reliance on any content displayed on our site.

11.3 In particular, we will not be liable for:

11.3.1 loss of profits, sales, business, or revenue;

11.3.2 business interruption;

11.3.3 loss of anticipated savings;

11.3.4 loss of business opportunity, goodwill or reputation; or

11.3.5 any indirect or consequential loss or damage.

12. GOVERNING LAW AND JURISDICTION

12.1 These terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of England and Wales. You and we both agree to the exclusive jurisdiction of the Courts of England and Wales for the determination of all disputes or claims (including non-contractual disputes or claims) which may arise out of or in connection with these terms.

12.2 It is agreed that we shall have the right to take proceedings against you in any other court of competent jurisdiction and that the taking of proceedings in one or more jurisdictions by us shall not prevent the taking or proceedings in any other jurisdiction, whether concurrently or otherwise.

12.3 You irrevocably waive any objections on the ground of venue or inconvenient forum or any similar grounds and irrevocably agree that any judgment in any proceedings brought in any court referred to in this clause shall be conclusive and binding and may be enforced in any other jurisdiction.

13. GENERAL

13.1 The headings in these terms and conditions are for ease of reference only and shall not in any way affect how you, we or the courts interpret anything in these terms and conditions.

13.2 In these terms and conditions the words 'other' and 'including' and any similar words or phrases are not intended to limit what they apply to simply to the examples given following the word or phrase.

13.3 If any provision or part of a provision in this agreement is found by any court or administrative body of competent jurisdiction to be invalid, unenforceable or illegal, the other provisions of this agreement will remain in force and effect.

13.4 If any invalid, unenforceable or illegal provision would be valid, enforceable or legal if some part of it were deleted, the provision will apply with whatever modification is necessary to give the provision legal effect.

14. CONTACT US

If you have any questions about us, these terms and conditions, our website or our services, please do not hesitate to contact us at:

Telephone: +44 (0) 207 881 8800

Email: [email protected]

Last updated: 12.06.2024

© 4Cast Ltd.

All rights reserved