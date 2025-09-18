                                                                                                          View:

                                                                                                          September 18, 2025

                                                                                                          FX Daily Strategy: Asia Sep 19th
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 9:00 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Japanese CPI unlikely to have much impact, but JPY weakness is extreme
                                                                                                          GBP risks on the downside longer term but EUR/GBP range to hold for now
                                                                                                          CAD may see further weakness

                                                                                                          North American Summary and Highlights 18 Sep
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 7:54 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Overview - The USD was weaker in Europe but rebounded on stronger than expected US data. The GBP was slightly weaker after the BoE announcement. 

                                                                                                          SARB Holds Rate Stable at 7.0% to Bring the Inflation Down to New 3% Anchor and Assess Impacts of Earlier Cuts
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 6:36 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Bottom Line: South African Reserve Bank (SARB) held the policy rate at 7.0% during the MPC on September 18 as annual inflation hit 3.3% YoY in August which is above new inflation anchor coupled with surged core inflation. SARB governor Kganyago said on September 18 that MPC expects headline inflatio

                                                                                                          Chart USD/CAD Update: Limited scope above 1.3800
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 3:45 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Choppy trade following the bounce from strong support at the 1.3725 weekly low of 29 August is giving way to further gains

                                                                                                          FX Daily Strategy: APAC, Sep 19th
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 3:05 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Chart AUD/USD Update: Sharp pullback from fresh year high
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 2:01 PM UTC

                                                                                                          The spike above critical resistance at the 0.6688 monthly high of 7 November and the 0.6700 Fibonacci retracement has been pushed back from 0.6707

                                                                                                          Chart EUR/JPY Update: Fresh year highs - approaching critical resistance
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 1:43 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Cautious trade has given way to a sharp break higher

                                                                                                          Chart USD/JPY Update: Sharp bounce in both USD- and JPY-driven trade
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 1:27 PM UTC

                                                                                                          The anticipated break below 146.00 has bounced sharply from the 145.40 Fibonacci retracement in both USD- and JPY-driven trade

                                                                                                          U.S. Initial Claims show last week's bounce was erratic, September Philly Fed surprisingly strong
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 12:55 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Weekly initial claims at 231k have returned to trend after last week’s surprisingly high 264k which appears to have been influenced by Labor Day seasonal adjustments. September’s 23.2 Philly Fed manufacturing index is also surprisingly strong, contrasting weaker Empire State data.

                                                                                                          USD flows: US data USD supportive
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 12:47 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Decline in jobless claims and stronger Philadelhia Fed survey USD supportive.

                                                                                                          Chart EUR/PLN Update: Range extension
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 12:06 PM UTC

                                                                                                          Still little change, as prices extend consolidation within the 4.2500 - 4.2650 range

                                                                                                          Chart USD/ZAR Update: Choppy above fresh year low - background studies under pressure
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 11:59 AM UTC

                                                                                                          The anticipated minor test higher from the fresh year low around 17.2560 is meeting selling interest around congestion resistance at 17.5000

                                                                                                          BoE Review: Guillotine for Gilts?
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 11:53 AM UTC

                                                                                                          That the BoE kept Bank Rate at 4% after this month’s MPC meeting was all but certain, as was the two vote dissent in favor of further easing.  But of more note, and amid what have been recent hawkish hints from the MPC majority, was that the MPC adhered to its (conventional) policy guidance, stil

                                                                                                          GBP flows: GBP marginally weaker after MPC leaves rates unchanged
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 11:17 AM UTC

                                                                                                          BoE decision contains few surprises, but risks remain to the GBP downside

                                                                                                          Chart EUR/CAD Update: Choppy beneath fresh 16-year high
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 11:13 AM UTC

                                                                                                          Choppy trade has extended 2012 gains to a fresh year high around 1.6360

                                                                                                          Chart EUR/CHF Update: Choppy trade - studies under pressure
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 10:28 AM UTC

                                                                                                          The anticipated test of support at the 0.9315 weekly low of 28 August has bounced from above congestion around 0.9300

                                                                                                          Psychology for major markets Sep 18
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 10:12 AM UTC

                                                                                                          Riskier currencies strong as equities continue to rise

                                                                                                          Europe Summary and Highlights 18 September
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 10:12 AM UTC

                                                                                                          The USD was generally lower through the European morning, except against the JPY. 

                                                                                                          FX Daily Strategy: N America, Sep 18th
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 9:14 AM UTC

                                                                                                          BoE to leave rates unchanged but cut back gilt selling
                                                                                                          GBP risks remain mainly to the downside
                                                                                                          AUD dips on disappointing employment data 
                                                                                                          US data focus on jobless claims

                                                                                                          Norges Bank Review: More Caution But Another Cut Flagged for This Year
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 8:58 AM UTC

                                                                                                          Despite the stronger than expected data seen of late (real and price-wise), as we expected, the Norges Bank cut is policy rate by a further 25 bp to 4.0%, an outcome markets had dithered over.  But with a small cumulative upgrade to the real economy outlook and an ensuing reduction in the anticipat

                                                                                                          Chart USD/CHF Update: Balanced above fresh 2025 year low
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 8:34 AM UTC

                                                                                                          Anticipated losses have posted a fresh 2025 year low at 0.7829

                                                                                                          Chart USD Index DXY Update: Choppy above fresh 2025 year low
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 8:24 AM UTC

                                                                                                          The break below the 96.38 monthly low of 1 July has posted a fresh 2025 year low at 96.22

                                                                                                          NOK flows: NOK net little changed after hawkish cut
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 8:16 AM UTC

                                                                                                          Norges Bank cut rates, but indicated a less dovish future profile

                                                                                                          Chart EUR/GBP Update: Further consolidation - daily studies rising
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 8:07 AM UTC

                                                                                                          Little change, as mixed intraday studies keep near-term sentiment cautious

                                                                                                          Chart EUR/USD Update: Choppy below fresh 4-year high
                                                                                                          September 18, 2025 7:52 AM UTC

                                                                                                          Anticipated gains have posted a fresh 5-year high at 1.1918