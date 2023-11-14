4Cast Ltd. (company number: 02711701) Privacy Notice

4Cast Ltd. ("Continuum Economics") provides this notice explaining our online information practices and the way your personal information is collected and used. If you do not agree with the practices explained in this policy, do not use the service, and if necessary, ask that your registration or subscription be cancelled. This policy applies only to information Continuum Economics collects from you in connection with your use of the Service. By using the Service, and by checking the box indicating agreement with the Terms of Use during registration, you agree to accept the practices and terms set forth in this Privacy Policy. Capitalized terms not defined in this policy shall have the meaning set forth in the Continuum Economics Terms and Conditions.

Substantive Changes to Most Recent Version of Privacy Policy

Clarified our use of cookies in order to access the Service.

1. Children

Continuum Economics does not knowingly collect personal information from children under the age of 13. Continuum Economics requests that children under the age of 13 not use the Service nor submit any personal information to the Service. Because Continuum Economics does not collect information regarding children under the age of 13, Continuum Economics does not knowingly use or distribute personal information regarding children under the age of 13. If Continuum Economics obtains actual knowledge that it has collected personal information about a child under the age of 13, that information will be immediately deleted from our database.

2. Personally Identifiable Information

Registration is required to access certain features of the Service. As part of the registration process you are asked for limited personal and demographic information and are required to choose a username and password that will be used to gain access to the Service. While most of the information we collect is used internally for site analysis and improvement, some of the demographic information in your registration data is used in compiling reports that we may disclose to our partners as part of our business. However, it is important to note that, except as stated in Section 3 below, Continuum Economics will never disclose or associate with your site usage any of your personally identifiable information, which consists of the following: name, postal address, telephone number, fax number, e-mail address, username.

3. Use and Disclosure of Personally Identifiable Information

Continuum Economics does not rent or sell to advertisers personally identifiable information, such as your name or e-mail address. Continuum Economics may use your personally identifiable information:

To deliver you the Service and send you notices related to the Service, your Account and necessary updates. This includes fulfilling your requests for products and services. To e-mail you our newsletter, promotions and special offers from us and our partners. You may remove yourself from this list at any time by following the link in the e-mail that we send to you or by unsubscribing in your Account management area. To manage your Account and Account access, provide you with Continuum Economics Content and User-Supplied Content, purchase confirmations, support and customer service and to keep track of support and customer service requests. To determine the technical capabilities of your device and the appropriate content to deliver to you.

Continuum Economics may disclose personally identifiable information to its partners in order to provide the Service, resolve service problems and correct errors in the Service (including customer inquiries, billing and credit corrections), to communicate with you about the Service, to provide you with advertising and promotional information in connection with the Service, and to enhance your experience on the Service. However, these companies do not have an independent right to share this information. Due to our contractual obligations with these third parties and the need to share personally identifiable information to deliver and support the Service, we cannot provide you with the opportunity to opt-out of sharing personally identifiable information with these third parties. Continuum Economics does not store customers' credit card information, and all credit card orders and information are transmitted securely for processing.

Your personally identifiable information may be provided to a third party if Continuum Economics files for bankruptcy, or there is a transfer of the assets or ownership of Continuum Economics. Continuum Economics may also disclose personally identifiable information in order to respond to a subpoena, court order or other such request, or to otherwise establish or exercise our rights, or defend against legal claims. Continuum Economics may also provide such personally identifiable information order to investigate, prevent and take action regarding fraud or misuse of the Service, to comply with law or in response to a law enforcement agency's request, to enforce our Privacy Policy and end user agreements, and to protect the rights, property and safety of the Service, Users and others.

Continuum Economics, its partners, and each of their contractors and employees may view the content that you upload to the Service in order to provide the Service and otherwise perform the tasks set forth in this Privacy Policy.

Any information that you may reveal in your User profile, in communication with other Users or in other online discussions or forums is intentionally open to the public and is not in any way private. You should think carefully before publicly disclosing any personally identifiable information. What you have written may be seen and/or collected by third parties and may be used by others in ways we are unable to control or predict.

Advertisers and advertising networks use tracking technologies to collect information about users' computers or mobile devices and their online activities (for example, web pages visited and searches made) as well as general geographic location and use that information to display targeted ads to users. We sometimes allow these ad companies to collect such information when you use our sites.

We allow analytics companies to use tracking technologies to collect information about our users' computers or mobile devices and their online activities. These companies analyze this information to help us understand how our sites and apps are being used.

4. Non-Personally identifiable and Aggregate Information

The non-personally identifiable information that we may gather includes your gender, age, zip code, country or territory of residence, IP address (but see the discussion at the end of this section), the type of browser that you use, the type and nature of the content that you upload to the Service and access from the Service, the comments and communication that you enter into the Service, the links and transactions with us and with third-parties that you enter into via the Service, and other aspects of your use of the Service. Continuum Economics uses this information to improve the Service, conduct research, to analyze your and other User's interest in the areas of the Service, to tailor advertising and content displayed to you and other Users, to inform our suppliers about the use of the Service, and to inform our advertisers about the number of Users that have viewed their advertising. To do this we may combine information that we have about you with information that we obtain from business partners or other companies. We may also release aggregate demographic information about User trends to partners and other third parties, including third-party advertisers on the Service. An example of this type of information would be patterns of use of the Service based on zip code or age group. We also retain aggregated log files of requested content in order to report overall product usage to content partners and to evaluate User trends.

Generally, an IP address changes each time you connect to the Internet (it is a dynamic address). Note, however, that if you have a broadband connection, depending on your individual circumstance, it is possible that your IP address that we collect, or even perhaps a cookie we use, may contain information that could be deemed identifiable. This is because with some broadband connections your IP address doesnt change (it is static) and could be associated with your personal computer.

5. Data Security

Continuum Economics uses reasonable precautions to keep user information secure. To prevent unauthorized access, maintain data accuracy, and ensure the appropriate use of information, we have put in place appropriate physical, electronic, and managerial procedures to safeguard and secure the information we collect. However, due to the open nature of communication through the Internet, we cannot guarantee that communications between you and the Service, and the Service and you, will be free from unauthorized access by third parties. Users of the Service do so at their own risk. Continuum Economics cannot guarantee the security of any information that is disclosed online.

6. Third Party Websites

The Service may contain links to other web sites or form part of the offering to of those web sites. Continuum Economics is not responsible for the privacy policies of these sites. If you provide any information to such third parties different rules regarding the collection and use of your personal information may apply. We strongly suggest you review such third party's privacy policies before providing any data to them.

7. Cookies

The Service may use a technology known as web beacons - sometimes called single-pixel gifs - that allow Continuum Economics to collect web log information (such as the date and time you visited the Service, the pages you visited, the website you came from, the type of browser you are using, the type of operating system you are using, and the domain name and address of your Internet service provider. A web beacon is a graphic on a web page or in an e-mail message designed to track pages viewed or messages opened. We may also include web beacons in e-mail messages to you in order to determine whether messages have been opened. Continuum Economics uses cookies to automate log-in, permit guest access, and record user preferences. A cookie is a piece of information that our webserver sends to your computer (actually to your browser file) when you access a website. Then when you come back our site will detect whether you have one of our cookies on your computer. Users may accept or decline the cookie permitting automatic login during registration, or any time thereafter, by updating their user profile. The other cookies will be loaded automatically unless your browser is configured to block them. Consult the documentation or help files for your Web browser for instructions on setting cookie preferences. However, please be aware that you will not be able to log into the Service in order to access or use the subscriber-only features of the Service with cookies blocked.

8. U.S. - EU Safe Harbor Privacy Statement

For personal information of employees, consumers, healthcare professionals, medical research subjects and investigators, customers, investors, and government officials that Continuum Economics receives from the European Economic Area, Continuum Economics has committed to handling such personal information in accordance with the Safe Harbor Principles. For more information about the Safe Harbor Principles, please visit the U.S. Department of Commerces Website at http://export.gov/safeharbor/.

9. Contact, Corrections and Updates

If you have any questions or comments about this policy or wish to access your information, ask questions about our privacy practices, or issue a complaint, contact us at [email protected].

4Cast Ltd.

1 Harrington Gardens

London, SW7 4JJ, United Kingdom

Attention: Privacy Manager

You may change your User profile and personally identifiable information at any time by logging onto the Service and clicking on the "Account" icon at the top right hand side of the platform.

10. Reasonable Efforts

We will use reasonable efforts to comply with this Privacy Policy and will take prompt corrective action when we learn of any failure to comply with our Privacy Policy. We sometimes release beta versions of our products and services, which are further refined before the release of the final version. Because these products and services are still in a test phase, we may not always catch an unintended privacy issue, despite our efforts to do so. As such, we welcome User feedback on any privacy concerns you may have. In light of the above and because of the complex and constantly changing nature of our technology and business, and the security risks associated with using the Internet, Continuum Economics does not guarantee error-free performance under this Privacy Policy. TO THE EXTENT PERMISSIBLE UNDER LAW, Continuum Economics SHALL NOT BE LIABLE FOR ANY INCIDENTAL, CONSEQUENTIAL OR PUNITIVE DAMAGES RELATING TO THIS PRIVACY POLICY.

11. Modifications of the Privacy Policy

Continuum Economics reserves the rights to modify its Privacy Policy at any time and will notify you by posting an amendment to the Privacy Policy on the Service. If you have established an Account, we will attempt to inform you of any modifications to this Privacy Policy that affect your obligations to Continuum Economics or our obligations to you by: (a) sending you an email at the email address you provided as part of the registration process or including a notice in our regular email correspondence to you, (b) by a message to you at the time you log into the Service, or (c) a notice to you in connection with any renewal invoice. If you do not agree with any such modifications, your sole remedy is the termination of your Account, which you may request by sending an email to [email protected]. Your continued use of the Service after receiving notice of any modifications indicates your acceptance of the modified Privacy Policy.

If you have not established an Account, any modifications to this Privacy Policy will be effective as to you upon Continuum Economics posting the new terms and/or upon implementation of the new changes on the Service. You agree to review this Privacy Policy periodically so that you are aware of any modifications. Your continued use of the Service after any modifications indicates your acceptance of the modified Privacy Policy.

Last Updated May 25, 2016