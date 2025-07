Volkan Sezgin is Senior EMEA Economist at Continuum Economics. Before joining Continuum Economics, Volkan worked as an economic advisor at the U.S. Mission in Turkey, and as a senior economics expert at the Ministry of Economy of Turkey, and BOTAS. In 2014, he was employed by DG ECFIN of the European Commission as National Expert in Professional Training (NEPT). Volkan holds a bachelor’s degree in Economics and master’s degree in Science and Technology Policy Studies from Middle East Technical University. He also holds a master’s degree in Economics from the University of Manchester, an MBA degree from Ankara Yildirim Beyazit University, and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Rome Tor Vergata. Volkan’s focus is doing research and writing on economics, policy and financial markets. Volkan worked as a part time lecturer in finance and economics at various universities, and he has published numerous articles. Volkan joined Continuum Economics in 2023.