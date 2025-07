Sanya Suri is an Economist in the Asia team, covering India and Indonesia. Prior to joining Continuum Economics, Sanya worked for the Economist Intelligence Unit as a sovereign risk and country analyst for the Middle East and Africa team. Sanya brings with her a rich economic strategy and consulting experience having worked previously with PricewaterhouseCoopers India, Daimler India among others. She is a university gold medalist and holds a Masters in Economics, from the University of Madras.