Adrian Schmidt is senior FX strategist at Continuum Economics, covering the G10 currencies. Adrian has 33 years experience as an economist and FX strategist in the financial markets, and has previously worked as head G10 FX strategist at RBS and Lloyds, and as chief European economist at Chase Manhattan Bank. He also has experience as a proprietary trader and a hedge fund portfolio manager. Adrian has an M.Sc. in Economics from the LSE.