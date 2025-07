Marlon is part of the Global Quantitative Macroeconomics team and is based in our London office. He leads the development of our Country Insights model, produces long-term forecasting and performs quantitative research. Prior to joining Continuum Economics, Marlon worked for Moody’s Analytics Knowledge Services and Ecoanalisis. He holds an MSc in Economics and Econometrics from the University of Nottingham and a BSc in Economics from the University of Costa Rica.