March’s preliminary Michigan CSI of 76.5 is little changed from February’s 76.9, and appears to be stabilizing after rising strongly in December and January and then correcting modestly lower in February.

Details show the March dip fully on future expectations with current conditions unchanged at 79.4.

While expectations dipped overall to 74.6 from 75.2 there has been no uptick in inflation expectations, which are stable at 3.0% for the 1-year view and 2.9% for 5-10 years.